Four ways to prevent water damage at home

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Homes often get a lot of water exposure in the back half of the year due to storms and winter weather. And that doesn’t even include the internal issues that can cause water damage, like undetected plumbing problems.

It’s important to consider how that water could threaten your property: It can damage your roof, cause mold and mildew, and ruin your belongings.

These four steps can help prevent water damage to your home and everything in it.

1. Keep gutters and downspouts clear. Clogged gutters cause water and ice melt to build up instead of f...