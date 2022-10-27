Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

MWD declares Pala parcel surplus

 
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared 41 parcels, including a 14.48-acre parcel on the west side of Pala Temecula Road, as surplus land which is no longer required for MWD’s current and foreseeable needs.

The MWD board vote Oct. 11 also authorized MWD staff to take the necessary actions to divest the parcels. Another public agency will have the first option to obtain the land, and if no public agency desires a specific parcel at a mutually agreeable price the land may be sold to a private party.

The 41 parcels total 636.35 acres....



Rendered 10/27/2022 20:43