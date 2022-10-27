Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving Day

Runners start the 2021 Turkey Trot on the grounds of the Grand Tradition. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Rotary is gearing up again for its 2022 Annual Fallbrook Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. It is a fun family Thanksgiving morning to come together with the community to raise money for the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation while feeling good and creating memories of a lifetime.

Their goal is to raise funds for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and the Fallbrook community.

The day of the event, registration opens at 7 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens. For more information, call 760-731-0529 or check out http://fallbrookturkeytrot.com. For registration, go to https://www.active.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.