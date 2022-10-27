Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos School District approves before-school, after-school, and break program agreement

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:06pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District has approved an agreement to provide before-school, after-school, and break period activities to Vallecitos Elementary School students.

A 5-0 Vallecitos School District board vote Oct. 11 approved an agreement between the district and Good Sports Plus, Ltd., also known as ARC, for the activities. The initial agreement is retroactive to Oct. 1 and will end on June 30, 2023, and a one-year option which would extend the agreement to June 30, 2024, may be approved by the school without board action.

“This is to provide the fu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/27/2022 20:49