Winners of Fallbrook Scarecrow Days named

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 7:07pm

FALLBROOK – The ScareCREW created more scarecrow winners of their own this year including the Pillow Fight Kids, three Munchkins added to Wizard Of Oz characters, Tin Can Man and others.

Scarecrow entries have been juried and the winners have been selected.

Kids/family/group:

First place – Sunshine by the Laurenson Family

Second place – Willy The Penguin by Fitz...