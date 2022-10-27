38 Special came to play at Pala

Performing at the 38 Special concert at Pala Casino's Event Center are, from left, lead singer and guitarist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, lead guitarist Jerry Riggs and keyboardist Bobby Capps, (drummer Gary Moffatt is hidden behind Riggs). Village News/Heather Rachael photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

During the 38 Special concert Oct. 14 at Pala Casino's Events Center, lead singer Don Barnes noted, "It's Friday night. It's a celebration. We came to play." The band did indeed play that night.

The concert lasted 88 minutes not including a one-minute break prior to the encore. During that time the band played 23 songs.

"Thank you for taking the ride through the years with us," Barnes said.

Barnes was with the band when they formed in 1974. The first 38 Special album was released in 1977. During the 1980s, the band had 11 songs which peaked in the top 10 of...