Fallbrook wineries unite with St. John's to support young Marine families

Diana Barrows contemplates the many lovely silent auction items to be bid upon at St. John's Episcopal Church's Fallbrook Vintners' Wine Showcase fundraiser, Oct. 15.

FALLBROOK – St. John's Episcopal Church hosted its first ever "Fallbrook Vintners' Wine Showcase,'' a gala wine tasting and auction event Saturday, Oct. 15, to benefit the Pendleton Community Service Fund.

This organization, an affiliate of Camp Pendleton Rotary, gathers and distributes "gently used" furniture and household goods free-of-charge to young, enlisted Marines and needy veterans.

Linda Sundram, founder of the Fund, explained in her opening remarks that "most young Marine families move into Camp Pendleton housing with few possessions, yet we have over the past four years helped...