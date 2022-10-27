Fallbrook wineries unite with St. John's to support young Marine families
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:33pm
FALLBROOK – St. John's Episcopal Church hosted its first ever "Fallbrook Vintners' Wine Showcase,'' a gala wine tasting and auction event Saturday, Oct. 15, to benefit the Pendleton Community Service Fund.
This organization, an affiliate of Camp Pendleton Rotary, gathers and distributes "gently used" furniture and household goods free-of-charge to young, enlisted Marines and needy veterans.
Linda Sundram, founder of the Fund, explained in her opening remarks that "most young Marine families move into Camp Pendleton housing with few possessions, yet we have over the past four years helped...
