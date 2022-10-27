County launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:34pm
Katie Cadiao
County of San Diego Communications Office
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis.
The new report will be released each Thursday and contains, for now, both flu and COVID-19 activity, including cases, outbreak information and deaths. The report contains graphs and tables that allow the community to compare illness activity this year to activity during prior seasons.
The...
