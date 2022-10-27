County launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report

The county has already seen several large suspected respiratory outbreaks in October, including a cluster of illnesses at local schools. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis.

The new report will be released each Thursday and contains, for now, both flu and COVID-19 activity, including cases, outbreak information and deaths. The report contains graphs and tables that allow the community to compare illness activity this year to activity during prior seasons.

The...