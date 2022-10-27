Sheriff's Dept. begins Monitoring Device Pilot Program

Bracelet monitors health of people in custody

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is committed to improving jail safety. Technology plays a key component in its comprehensive improvement plan.

The Sheriff's Data Services Division and the Detentions Services Bureau have researched and are developing a pilot project to closely monitor individuals who are identified as someone who may experience a medical emergency while in custody. This technology is similar to the commercial fitness devices that monitor heart rates.

Unlike commercial technology, devices used in a custodial setting must be tamper proof and designed...