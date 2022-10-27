Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's Dept. begins Monitoring Device Pilot Program

Bracelet monitors health of people in custody

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:17pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is committed to improving jail safety. Technology plays a key component in its comprehensive improvement plan.

The Sheriff's Data Services Division and the Detentions Services Bureau have researched and are developing a pilot project to closely monitor individuals who are identified as someone who may experience a medical emergency while in custody. This technology is similar to the commercial fitness devices that monitor heart rates.

Unlike commercial technology, devices used in a custodial setting must be tamper proof and designed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/27/2022 20:49