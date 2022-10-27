Fallbrook's Finest for September recognized by FUHSD

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez recognized three individuals as Fallbrook's Finest at the Oct. 10 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Selected were Summer Flores, Heidi Fouret and Carmen Hatcher.

Flores is a special education teacher at Fallbrook High School. "She is constantly helping students, working her hardest to learn ways to help students, and is always willing to help others," Garza-Gonzalez said. "She is an asset to the teaching department and is a trusted source for her students. Students always say how much they l...