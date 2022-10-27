Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook's Finest for September recognized by FUHSD

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:08pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Summer Flores

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez recognized three individuals as Fallbrook's Finest at the Oct. 10 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Selected were Summer Flores, Heidi Fouret and Carmen Hatcher.

Flores is a special education teacher at Fallbrook High School. "She is constantly helping students, working her hardest to learn ways to help students, and is always willing to help others," Garza-Gonzalez said. "She is an asset to the teaching department and is a trusted source for her students. Students always say how much they l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021