Sheriff's Log

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:09pm

Oct. 12

900 blk La Buena Vida Grand theft - theft of motor vehicle parts/acc

500 blk Industrial Way Arrest - Receive stolen or known property

3500 blk Citron Ln. Petty theft - All other larceny

500 blk E. Dougherty Ln. Petty theft - from vehicle

500 blk Alturas Rd. Battery

1000 blk N. Orange Ave. Elder abuse/neglect

Oct. 13

400 blk N. Main Ave. Mental health evaluation - Arrest made - found narcotics/narcotic seizure

100 blk Peppertree Ln. Recovered stolen vehicle

100 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Medical examiners case - Death

Oct. 14

5500 blk Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

2600 blk Marvinga Ln. Found property 300 blk Ventasso Way Misc. Incidents

200 blk Woodcrest Dr. Arrest made - Dependent child protective custody

600 blk E. Elder St. Missing person

3400 blk Rose Ln. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

700 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Arrest made - Felony bench warrant

Rolling View Ln. Grand theft - Theft from motor vehicle

Oct. 15

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

300 blk N. Mission Rd. Willfully discharge firearm in a negligent manner

500 blk E. Dougherty St. Misc. Incidents

500 blk Alturas Rd. Misc. Incidents

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Violate domestic violence court order

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Arrest made - Misdemeanor - Bench warrant

2100 blk E. Alvarado St. Violate domestic violence court order

900 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest made - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

Oct. 16

38000 blk Harris Truck Trail Grand theft - Money, labor, property

2700 blk Joan Ln. Grand theft - Money, labor, property

400 blk Woodcrest Dr. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Misc. Incidents

4300 blk Ramona Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

4400 blk Rainbow Vista Dr. Grand theft - Money, labor, property

1400 blk Alturas Ln. Willful cruelty to child with injury/death

600 blk E. Elder St. Battery with serious bodily injury - Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Subject stop - Get credit/others I.D.

Oct. 17

700 blk Alturas Ln. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence incident

2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Misc. Incidents

Oct. 18

600 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Arrest made - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia