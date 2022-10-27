Sheriff's Log
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:09pm
Oct. 12
900 blk La Buena Vida Grand theft - theft of motor vehicle parts/acc
500 blk Industrial Way Arrest - Receive stolen or known property
3500 blk Citron Ln. Petty theft - All other larceny
500 blk E. Dougherty Ln. Petty theft - from vehicle
500 blk Alturas Rd. Battery
1000 blk N. Orange Ave. Elder abuse/neglect
Oct. 13
400 blk N. Main Ave. Mental health evaluation - Arrest made - found narcotics/narcotic seizure
100 blk Peppertree Ln. Recovered stolen vehicle
100 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Medical examiners case - Death
Oct. 14
5500 blk Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
2600 blk Marvinga Ln. Found property 300 blk Ventasso Way Misc. Incidents
200 blk Woodcrest Dr. Arrest made - Dependent child protective custody
600 blk E. Elder St. Missing person
3400 blk Rose Ln. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
700 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Arrest made - Felony bench warrant
Rolling View Ln. Grand theft - Theft from motor vehicle
Oct. 15
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
300 blk N. Mission Rd. Willfully discharge firearm in a negligent manner
500 blk E. Dougherty St. Misc. Incidents
500 blk Alturas Rd. Misc. Incidents
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Violate domestic violence court order
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Arrest made - Misdemeanor - Bench warrant
2100 blk E. Alvarado St. Violate domestic violence court order
900 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest made - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
Oct. 16
38000 blk Harris Truck Trail Grand theft - Money, labor, property
2700 blk Joan Ln. Grand theft - Money, labor, property
400 blk Woodcrest Dr. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Misc. Incidents
4300 blk Ramona Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
4400 blk Rainbow Vista Dr. Grand theft - Money, labor, property
1400 blk Alturas Ln. Willful cruelty to child with injury/death
600 blk E. Elder St. Battery with serious bodily injury - Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Subject stop - Get credit/others I.D.
Oct. 17
700 blk Alturas Ln. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence incident
2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Misc. Incidents
Oct. 18
600 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Arrest made - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
