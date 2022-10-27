Woman Leads Authorities on Pursuit Through San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman led police on a chase through San Diego County today that eventually ended near Temecula.

The pursuit started just before 7 a.m. in the College Area of San Diego when San Diego Police Department attempted to stop an erratic driver,

authorities said.

Around 8:15 a.m., the woman pulled over on I-15 near the Rainbow area, according to FOX 5.

Police had to negotiate with the woman for several minutes before she decided to exit the car. The suspect's name has not been released and it is

unknown why she was fleeing from law enforcement. She was taken into custody and when the chase ended, California Highway Patrol, San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Oceanside Police Department were on the scene.

