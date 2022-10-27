Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Woman Leads Authorities on Pursuit Through San Diego County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/28/2022 at 11:48am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman led police on a chase through San Diego County today that eventually ended near Temecula.

The pursuit started just before 7 a.m. in the College Area of San Diego when San Diego Police Department attempted to stop an erratic driver,

authorities said.

Around 8:15 a.m., the woman pulled over on I-15 near the Rainbow area, according to FOX 5.

Police had to negotiate with the woman for several minutes before she decided to exit the car. The suspect's name has not been released and it is

unknown why she was fleeing from law enforcement. She was taken into custody and when the chase ended, California Highway Patrol, San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Oceanside Police Department were on the scene.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/29/2022 00:43