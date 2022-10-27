An opportunity for growth on the BUSD school board, Area D

Our country had not been noticeably affected by the eroding educational system until the pandemic ushered in restrictive lock-down of public schools. Virtual learning via Zoom allowed parents to see just how far many non-educational curriculums had progressed and they were appalled by what they saw being taught to their children.

Our unique Bonsall Unified School District fell into the restrictions put forth by our State, even when other states were allowing students back to school and allowing mask choice.

Beth Klopfenstein collaborated with other parents to establish a parental work force to fight for students to be allowed to return to the classroom and return with mask choice. Beth approached board members and administrators with highly reliable medical data explaining risk versus benefit at numerous school board meetings, helping facilitate Bonsall’s reopening and the further option of mask choice for all, much earlier than other schools in the county and state.

Beth would be the only board member with students in the Bonsall schools, bringing a keen insight of issues at hand within the schools and giving her an advantage in bringing concerns to the Board and Superintendent that need discussion and/or resolution.

Leadership should be the key point to this election. A leader must be aggressively out in front of the problem. We need the leadership qualities Beth holds to bring education back to addressing education and not the political experimentation such as CRT and the “woke” phenomenon which are creeping into our educational systems. Beth will tackle such hurdles with total transparency so the community will know what and why is being done with their voice at the board table.

As a registered emergency room/trauma nurse, Beth must rely on facts, make sound decisions, and work well in a team environment. She will bring the same skillset to the table when working with the school board, superintendent, parents and teachers.

Having been a board member on the BUSD for 28 years, I believe Beth has the potential of being an excellent board member and I would ask that you vote for my daughter, Beth Klopfenstein, for the position of Trustee on the Bonsall Unified School District School Board Area D.

Richard Olson