Voting leads to two different paths

The upcoming election is more than just voting for a Democrat or a Republican. The upcoming election is a decision that we, citizens of this country, will show where their alliance is, good or evil, lies or truth.

The freedom that we have is a privilege worth fighting for. The privilege to vote is the right of the citizens of this nation, not to be taken by those who have not embraced the foundation of this nation, who by the way are the ones trying to destroy it from within. Enough!

The choices are beyond clear:

To continue on the path of destruction as in Babylon, which means chaos and confusion, a sinful state, being rebellious and far from God’s law and order, where tolerance for perversion and lawlessness is being the epidemic in our society affecting today our most innocent ones, our children.

Or We the People are going to be brave, bold, unwavering, to stand and defend the foundation of this great Nation: freedom of speech, the right to protect yourself, the right to think and to be whom God created you to be, where law and order is respected by all citizens and most of all where the God’s given right to all is abiding by the leaders of our nation, that all lives matter and should be protected, and law and order should be enforced for the safety of all citizens.

The epidemic engulfing our nation and cities is the fear, manipulation and control to remove truth, twisting words to accommodate an evil agenda including in the most recent bills and ideologies pushed in our schools that have become a hub to destroy the innocence of our children.

I ask my fellow American citizens, from all realms of our society, are you willing to give up your freedom to think because some leaders have told you that to tolerate destruction as we all watched in 2020, sexual indoctrination, that the color of your skin defines whether you are a victim or an oppressor, and the most dangerous thing is that they are mutilating our children spiritually and physically.

Your vote defines what is in your heart.

Your vote shows who you are aligned to.

Your vote will define the course of our Nation to be free or to be under a totalitarian rule that convinces people that they have to suppress their individuality and blindly obey orders that come from outside of them.

Your vote will show whether you believe in God, in our Lord Jesus Christ as our Lord, Savior and Redeemer, or men who think you are worthless and that they know better how to even educate your children.

Enough is enough. Vote Red. For it is the Blood of Jesus that was shed on the cross for you and me.

God Bless you and God bless the United States of America.

Ana Iturralde