Flu helps Golden Eagles to defeat Warriors gridders

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The saying is that football games are won or lost in practice earlier in the week than during the game itself. In the case of Fallbrook High School’s team, an illness outbreak in the days prior to the Warriors’ Oct. 21 game at San Pasqual led to the Golden Eagles’ 14-6 victory.

“The flu ran through our team,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Ten varsity members did not play Oct. 21. “About half the guys who were there had been out at some time during the week,” Johnson said.

Fallbrook thus didn’t underperform in the game which likely...