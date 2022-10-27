Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Flu helps Golden Eagles to defeat Warriors gridders

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:34pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The saying is that football games are won or lost in practice earlier in the week than during the game itself. In the case of Fallbrook High School’s team, an illness outbreak in the days prior to the Warriors’ Oct. 21 game at San Pasqual led to the Golden Eagles’ 14-6 victory.

“The flu ran through our team,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Ten varsity members did not play Oct. 21. “About half the guys who were there had been out at some time during the week,” Johnson said.

Fallbrook thus didn’t underperform in the game which likely...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/27/2022 20:55