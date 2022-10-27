Palomar College breaks ground on football and softball stadiums

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College broke ground on a sports facility that will include new football and softball stadiums, in a ceremony attended by more than 100 people on the main campus Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The long-awaited project includes a football arena that will seat over 3,600, a vastly improved softball stadium with 207 seats, and a variety of enhancements that will revolutionize how the two sports are experienced at the college.

“This project is going to take our athletics here at the college to the next level,” said Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent/president of Palomar College...