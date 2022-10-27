Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar College breaks ground on football and softball stadiums

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:34pm



SAN MARCOS – Palomar College broke ground on a sports facility that will include new football and softball stadiums, in a ceremony attended by more than 100 people on the main campus Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The long-awaited project includes a football arena that will seat over 3,600, a vastly improved softball stadium with 207 seats, and a variety of enhancements that will revolutionize how the two sports are experienced at the college.

“This project is going to take our athletics here at the college to the next level,” said Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent/president of Palomar College...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/27/2022 20:53