Charter school founder to speak to Republican Women

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, Nov. 11 will be Dr. Jeff Barke, a primary care physician from Orange County and founder of the Orange County Hillsdale Charter School, who will be discussing the impact of the Covid lockdowns on health and education.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater 231 North Main. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10:00. The cost is $10 and does not include brunch. RSVP no later than Monday, Nov. 7 to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.