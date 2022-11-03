Community Read to feature 'Death on Ocean Boulevard'

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library have announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 annual Community Read at Pala Mesa Resort, Saturday, Jan. 21.

The event will feature New York Times bestselling author Caitlin Rother who will speak about her book “Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case.” Rother is a Pulitzer-nominated investigative reporter and her book investigates the controversial real-life mystery that captivated the nation’s attention.

NYT bestselling author Michael Fleeman on “Death on Ocean Boulevard” said, “The suspicious headline-making death proved to be only the beginning as Rother unlocked the door of this real-life mansion of horrors to reveal a shocking true story of money, power, duplicity and scandal.”

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with a light lunch at noon. After lunch, the author will speak about her book and answer questions, followed by a book signing. Copies of the author’s books will be available for purchase at the event.

Questions about the Community Read may be directed to either Nancy Javier at [email protected] or Helen McHargue at [email protected] Tickets for the event are $35 (no service fee) and are available online at http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org.

The Bottom Shelf at the library, located at 124 S. Mission Road, will also be available to assist with purchasing tickets. Organizers said tickets to the event would make a great gift for the holidays. Seating is limited so anyone interested is encouraged to purchase tickets before they run out.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.