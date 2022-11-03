Mineral evolution is topic for FGMS program

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society’s next meeting is at 7 p.m., Nov. 10 and will feature guest speaker Marcus J. Origlieri, Ph.D. His program will be on “Mineral Evolution: mineralogy in the fourth dimension.”

Mineral Evolution is a new framework for understanding the mineral kingdom. It explains the origin of all mineral species, by first recording the initial appearance of a species. The process begins with the Big Bang event, and the first atoms created. What is the first mineral formed in the universe?

On cooling and coalescing, planets come together, and new minerals form. Later, global processes rework these minerals and form further species. What is the most common mineral in the Earth's crust? Which mineral species formed first? How many minerals are found on Earth? How many mineral species will be found on Mars?

Come to the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society meeting room, 123 W. Alvarado St., and hear the answers to all those questions.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.