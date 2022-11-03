Planning Commission approves All Season RV Park permit modification

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s Planning Commission approved a modification to the Major Use Permit for All Season RV Park.

Two members of the Planning Commission were absent Oct. 21, but the other five approved the modification which will redesign the wireless communications facility monopoles to look like a false tree. The permit will be for a 15-year period and will expire on Oct. 21, 2037.

All Season RV Park is in the 30000 block of Old Highway 395 and on the west side of the road which is the boundary between the Bonsall Community Planning Area and the Valley Center Co...