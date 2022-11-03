Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Planning Commission approves All Season RV Park permit modification

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 5:17pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s Planning Commission approved a modification to the Major Use Permit for All Season RV Park.

Two members of the Planning Commission were absent Oct. 21, but the other five approved the modification which will redesign the wireless communications facility monopoles to look like a false tree. The permit will be for a 15-year period and will expire on Oct. 21, 2037.

All Season RV Park is in the 30000 block of Old Highway 395 and on the west side of the road which is the boundary between the Bonsall Community Planning Area and the Valley Center Co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021