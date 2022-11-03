Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Women invited to Festive Fall Brunch

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:15pm

Richard La Fetra and Sandra Kopitzke will present a musical review in honor of Veterans Day at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch, Nov. 18. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend a Festive Fall Brunch in honor of Veteran's Day and a Holiday Bake Sale in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The featured program will be Sandra Kopitzke and Richard La Fetra singing "Song of the Soldier," a musical review in honor of Veteran's Day.

Guest speaker Yvonne Karlin, formally a San Diego radio personality, is coming in from Texas to share how every day can be a "Love Song."

The cost per ticket is $30 cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge. Free Child care will be provided for younger children with reservations.

All are encouraged to make a reservation by calling Ginny at 760-723- 3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.

 

