D'Vine Path Art Studios to host "Launching Dreams" art gallery
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 9:46pm
FALLBROOK – D’Vine Path Art Studios will be hosting an art gallery entitled “Launching Dreams” Nov. 12 from 1-4 p.m. featuring five artists.
This event will mark the debut of the artists’ series, focusing on the different passions of each artist. They have been planning and creating these works for months and they are all passionate about showcasing their ta...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)