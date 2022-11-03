Fall Open Show winners announced

"Standing Art-Um," a wood sculpture by Peter Sidlauskas, is the Best of Show in the FAA Fall Open Judged Show.

FALLBROOK – In the Fallbrook Art Association's Fall Open Judged Show, Judge Toni Williams chose the pieces listed below for major awards. They, plus other award winning pieces, along with sunflower paintings that have been donated by many artists to raise money for the Ukrainians, can be seen at The Gallery at 300 N. Brandon St. (in Fallbrook's Old Town), Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Nov. 19.

Best of show: "Standing Art-Um," wood sculpture by Peter Sidlauskas

First place: "Aqua Effervescence," pastel by Dawn Harrison

Second place: "Val Daus Le Vent" ("Fli...