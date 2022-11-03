Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County's new chief geriatric officer to help advance elderhood in region

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:17pm

Dr. Lindsey Yourman is the new chief geriatric officer with the county's Health and Human Services Agency Medical Care Services. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

For the first time, a chief geriatric officer will help lead the county's efforts surrounding the health and wellbeing of San Diego's growing older adult population.

Lindsey Yourman, MD will fill the role of chief geriatric officer, joining the county's Health and Human Services Agency Medical Care Services department.

This position is one of the first of its kind in the state and nation for a local integrated health and human services system. HHSA Director Nick Macchione said the time was right for its creation in San Dieg...



