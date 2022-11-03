County's new chief geriatric officer to help advance elderhood in region
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:17pm
Fernanda Lopez Halvorson
County of San Diego Communications Office
For the first time, a chief geriatric officer will help lead the county's efforts surrounding the health and wellbeing of San Diego's growing older adult population.
Lindsey Yourman, MD will fill the role of chief geriatric officer, joining the county's Health and Human Services Agency Medical Care Services department.
This position is one of the first of its kind in the state and nation for a local integrated health and human services system. HHSA Director Nick Macchione said the time was right for its creation in San Dieg...
