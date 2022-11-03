FBA to hold Community Clean Up Day

Participants in the 2015 Community Clean Up Day, from left, Holly Stowell (FBA), Sue Jackson (FBA), and Bob Hillery return with bags of trash picked up at the Santa Margarita Trailhead. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance is partnering with I Love A Clean San Diego to host a Community Clean Up Day, 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets, work gloves and litter grabbers to walk Fallbrook downtown streets to pick up litter, stencil storm drains, and clean up trash dumped along the Pico Promenade walking path and waterway.

FBA and ILACSD will set-up a check-in table at the parking lot below the Fallbrook Branch Library at 124 S. Mission Road. All are invited to come at 9 a.m. for a talk to learn more about local w...