FCPG to consider PLDO funding for splash pad, swimming pool

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group chose not to vote on a priority list for Park Land Dedication Ordinance expenditures at the planning group’s Oct. 17 meeting, but a splash pad and a new swimming pool at Fallbrook High School were added to consideration for the vote which will likely take place Nov. 21.

“These are two things that came up which will be potential great adders to the priority list,” said Stephani Baxter, who chairs the planning group's Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee.

The list is not due to the county until the end...