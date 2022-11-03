Fallbrook chamber given $160,000 of Community Enhancement funding

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 25 actions of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included allocating $160,000 of Community Enhancement funding for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote allocates the money to the chamber, which will use it for operation, maintenance and event costs for the chamber’s Visitor’s Center, the Avocado Festival, the holiday parade, the Artisan Faire, window and tree lighting displays, marketing efforts, seminars, education, and community resources.

Community Enhancement funds, which are for the most part generated from...