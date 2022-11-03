Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FHS celebrates Red Ribbon Week with Mika Camarena

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:03pm

Village News/Rick Monroe photos

Participating in the ribbon-cutting for the Fallbrook High School Camarena Youth Prevention Crime Group are, from left, Veronica Hernandez, Mika Camarena and Jasmine Hernandez.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Mika Camarena, the wife of slain undercover DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, was the special guest Thursday, Oct. 27, at Fallbrook High School for the inaugural ribbon-cutting event on campus for the school's Camarena Youth Prevention Crime Group.

Each year, from Oct. 23-31, more than 80 million young people and adults show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or displaying the red ribbon during Red Ribbon Week.

The eight-day celebration is an annual catalyst to show intolerance for drugs in our schools, workplaces and comm...



