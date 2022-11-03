Further election coverage

This is a statement from Bonsall Unified School District candidate Mark Jones, who wasn’t included in the candidate statements last week:

Schools are following the political landscape and practicing exclusion as opposed to inclusion. Our district, board, superintendent, and school leaders should be advocates for all students, not just some students.

I have a doctorate from USC. My research focused on sexual assault in post-secondary institutions; however, the impact of the K-12 culture and climate plays a crucial role in later abuse. In addition, my small business supports SD PRIDE, Hospi...