Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

High school test scores show improvement

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:02pm

Chart shows how FUHSD fared compared to county and state results in English Language Arts, grade 11. Village News/Courtesy image

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Board President Eddie Jones jumped the gun at the Oct. 24 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District, excited to announce, "We're just getting some kind of early data,...but it sounds like Fallbrook has got some really good news," he said. "The data is a little overwhelming, but what we're seeing seems to be really positive, especially in the English arts side."

"I'm really happy with the progress of the students and of course the successful efforts of the staff to help us really kind of blow away a lot of the county in our test scores...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/05/2022 21:54