High school test scores show improvement

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Board President Eddie Jones jumped the gun at the Oct. 24 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District, excited to announce, "We're just getting some kind of early data,...but it sounds like Fallbrook has got some really good news," he said. "The data is a little overwhelming, but what we're seeing seems to be really positive, especially in the English arts side."

"I'm really happy with the progress of the students and of course the successful efforts of the staff to help us really kind of blow away a lot of the county in our test scores...