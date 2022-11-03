Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Temecula City Council voices its objections to the Winchester Community Plan

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4pm



Tony Ault

Staff Writer

The Temecula City Council strongly objected to Riverside County’s recent Winchester Community Plan that could bring upward of 33,000 new homes to the area adjacent to Temecula’s northern boundary on Winchester Road at its Oct. 25 regular meeting.

Mark Collins, assistant planner, said in his report that the Interstate 215 Policy Area for the Winchester area is related to an increase of residential density by 33,000 units, with traffic impacts, road and freeway mitigation measures, public service infrastructure, compliance with California Environmental Quality Ac...



