CDC adds COVID vaccines to childhood schedule despite thousands of reported serious side effects and no risk

Julie Reeder

Publisher

In Sweden, health officials stopped recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 because they saw “no clear benefit” and in Denmark, the government has suspended its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

If, as an adult, someone makes a decision to take a risk from an experimental vaccine that has increased strokes, deaths, clots, neurological disease, etc in exchange for three months immunity, that's their right, but to mandate it for children who have no power and statistically no risk, that is clearly wrong.

It’s ironic that leaders and people will say, “Follow the science,” but will act more in line with religion and refuse to read or believe scientific studies and peer reviewed articles if they don’t fall in line with their ideologies or beliefs. When even the government studies show that the efficacy falls to below zero after three months, they still are willing to line up in a parking lot to get their shot and free doughnut or french fries and sign an informed consent when they weren’t, in fact, informed. The information sheet is still blank.

I actually have no problem with that, but children are at little to no risk of Covid.

Now we know that the shots offer some small amount of efficacy for less than three months, but then people are more likely to get Covid than if they hadn’t received the shot.

There’s also much evidence now that people who get the shots are suffering from strokes, neurological disorders, and cancers.

But the injustice grew astonomically and into child abuse, in my opinion, on a national scale when the CDC advisors recommended adding children as young as 6 months old to the new Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedules, which will be rolled out in February 2023, regardless of the serious adverse events and deaths that have been reported in their own reporting system.

Remember, it was undisputed that young people are statistically in no danger from COVID. So why add it to the childhood vaccine schedule? Because of special interest and greed. It’s a huge money maker to create diseases in laboratories and then hold the world hostage with the “cure.” The biggest problem is the cure now appears to be worse than the disease.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that pharmaceutical companies stand to make billions of dollars. Even Bill Gates has publicly stated that vaccines have been an extremely profitable enterprise for his organization.

FACT: This is the first time in history that an experimental shot issued under the EUA and not fully vetted and approved by the FDA will be included on the childhood immunization schedule.

FACT: There has been far more children harmed from Covid-19 shots than the disease itself as evidenced by the data collected by the CDC through its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showing serious health risks associated with COVID-19 vaccination for children.

FACT: The VAERS data for 6-month-olds to 5-year-olds who received a COVID-19 vaccine showed reports of 4,279 adverse events, including 182 cases rated as serious and 7 reported deaths.

FACT: For 5- to 11-year-olds, there were 14,622 reports of adverse events, including 692 rated as serious and 29 reported deaths.

FACT: VAERS historically has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

FACT: Now that the shots are accepted on the childhood vaccine schedule, they are exempt from liability for the harms their “vaccine” causes to people.

FACT: Parents of children injured by vaccines listed on the childhood schedule have been able to seek compensation since the 1980s through the taxpayer-funded National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury claims. It has been reported by parents as extremely hard to get a successful ruling, but regardless, billions of dollars have been paid out to parents of injured or dead children from vaccine injuries.

FACT: The revisions voted on by the committee explicitly state (slide 24) that the newly added pneumococcal polysaccharide and COVID-19 vaccines are not covered anymore under the VICP. Instead, the COVID-19 vaccines added to the childhood schedule will remain covered by the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). To date, only six claims filed with the CICP have been approved for compensation.

FACT: Pfizer just announced that they are raising the price of their vaccine per shot from $30 to possibly $130. According to Forbes it would create $2.3 to $3 Billion more profit per year. So more profit, less liability, more injuries, even though it’s largely a two-year-old recipe for a variant that is all but gone already.

Our children are being given a shot that isn’t really a traditional vaccine, for a disease they aren’t in danger of, from a company that has not provided informed consent or adequate safety studies, and has spent more than any other industry in lobbying efforts.

Not to mention the corrupt take over of a public health agency that once served the public’s best interest and is now controlled by the corporations and industries they were meant to provide independent analysis of their products.

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., P.E., told The Defender, “Given the high risk of vaccine injury for a product that provides little or no benefit to children, this represents a criminal enterprise solely to ensure a revenue stream for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.”