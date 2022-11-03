Warriors second in final league volleyball standings

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 8:27pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team placed second in the 2022 Valley League standings.

The Warriors were 7-3 in league matches. Their regular-season record was 20-18 which became 20-19 when Fallbrook lost a first-round CIF Division II playoff match Oct. 26 at Pacific Ridge.

“Great season,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patt...