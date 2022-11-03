Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors second in final league volleyball standings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/3/2022 at 8:27pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team placed second in the 2022 Valley League standings.

The Warriors were 7-3 in league matches. Their regular-season record was 20-18 which became 20-19 when Fallbrook lost a first-round CIF Division II playoff match Oct. 26 at Pacific Ridge.

“Great season,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patt...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/05/2022 22:23