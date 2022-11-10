BWC celebrates fall and charter members

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club had a very active month of October. The monthly meeting was highlighted by the recognition of a charter member, Joan Kaford, who will be moving from the area and will be missed very much. She and fellow charter members Mary Forbess and Judy Bresnahan have spent the last 42 years supporting the fundraising efforts and community activities of this club.

Crafts made by members of the Bonsall Woman's Club are sold at the Fall Festival as part of the club's fundraising activities.

Care-Rite, a family owned and operated vocational service organization provides opportunities for intellectually disabled individuals. Steve Gilpin, owner of Care-Rite, and Mike Visser, operational manager, presented the monthly program with a few of their clients demonstrating flower arranging for their Flowers Done Rite micro business. Hidden Treasures, their 501c3 nonprofit thrift store in Fallbrook, is a retail training facility for their clients.

Fall was celebrated with the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce's Fall Festival. Club women provided a children's craft activity and a booth with crafts made by the club members to benefit their 501c3 efforts to contribute to the community. The Nov. 10 meeting will feature a program by the Vista Fire Department. They have a new ambulance that will service the Bonsall and Fallbrook communities. Social time is at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:00. Meetings are held at the Bonsall Community Center at 31505 Old River Road.

Information about the Bonsall Woman's Club may be found at http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.