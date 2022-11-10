Contract approved for Bonsall guardrail replacement

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a construction contract to replace guardrails at five sites throughout the unincorporated county including one in Bonsall.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract to install new guardrail segments and replace existing guardrails at the West Lilac Road site and four Pine Valley locations.

The supervisors’ action also appropriated $850,000 of state Highway Safety Improvement Program funding to help cover the $...