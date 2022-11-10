Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Contract approved for Bonsall guardrail replacement

 
Last updated 11/10/2022 at 10:53pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a construction contract to replace guardrails at five sites throughout the unincorporated county including one in Bonsall.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract to install new guardrail segments and replace existing guardrails at the West Lilac Road site and four Pine Valley locations.

The supervisors’ action also appropriated $850,000 of state Highway Safety Improvement Program funding to help cover the $...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

