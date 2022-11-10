Seniors can learn how to stop scams

ESCONDIDO – Senator Brian W. Jones is hosting a California Senior Scam Stopper Seminar, Monday, Nov. 21, 1-2 p.m. at the Escondido Park Avenue Senior Center, 210 Park Avenue, Escondido. Also participating are the Contractors Licensing Board, Department of Financial Protection & Innovation, and the Department of Insurance.

This seminar will provide constituents with valuable tools and information to avoid scam targeting seniors. To RSVP, call 619-596-3136.

Submitted by the office of Senator Brian W. Jones.