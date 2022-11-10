Silvergate offers event on Alzheimer's disease

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook will host a Memory Care Lunch & Learn event Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m., featuring Alzheimer’s’ Association guest speaker Rebecca Truman who will discuss “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Lunch and refreshments will be provided. There is limited seating and RSVP is required. Guests will receive a free copy of “What To Look For In A Great Memory Care Community” – a handy comparison checklist for families who are evaluating care options for loved ones living with memory loss.

Participants will also be invited to take a guided tour of the Silvergate Fallbrook Memory Care Suites building, 420 Elbrook Dr. To RSVP, call 760-728-8880 or respond online at SilvergateRR.com/FB.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.