Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate offers event on Alzheimer's disease

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 7:27pm



FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook will host a Memory Care Lunch & Learn event Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m., featuring Alzheimer’s’ Association guest speaker Rebecca Truman who will discuss “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Lunch and refreshments will be provided. There is limited seating and RSVP is required. Guests will receive a free copy of “What To Look For In A Great Memory Care Community” – a handy comparison checklist for families who are evaluating care options for loved ones living with memory loss.

Participants will also be invited to take a guided tour of the Silvergate Fallbrook Memory Care Suites building, 420 Elbrook Dr. To RSVP, call 760-728-8880 or respond online at SilvergateRR.com/FB.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 09:18