The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Christmas Store is now located at 745 Main Ave., across the street from Major Market. Village News photo

FALLBROOK – It's been a long held tradition for the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary to open its Christmas Store every year for two months. This year, the Christmas Store has a new location, 746 Main Ave., across the street from Major Market. In the past, the space was occupied by Coldwell Banker.

Opening Day was Nov. 7. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The money made by Christmas store sales provides funding for the animal sanctuary. This is one of their big fundraisers, so everyone is invited to visit the store which is not just a Christmas store. There are gift baskets, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, dog and cat theme décor and a great Western collection.

Donated items will be accepted whenever the store is open.

Submitted by a Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary volunteer.