Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

The Christmas Store has a new location

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2022 at 2:17pm

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Christmas Store is now located at 745 Main Ave., across the street from Major Market. Village News photo

FALLBROOK – It's been a long held tradition for the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary to open its Christmas Store every year for two months. This year, the Christmas Store has a new location, 746 Main Ave., across the street from Major Market. In the past, the space was occupied by Coldwell Banker.

Opening Day was Nov. 7. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The money made by Christmas store sales provides funding for the animal sanctuary. This is one of their big fundraisers, so everyone is invited to visit the store which is not just a Christmas store. There are gift baskets, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, dog and cat theme décor and a great Western collection.

Donated items will be accepted whenever the store is open.

Submitted by a Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary volunteer.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 09:17