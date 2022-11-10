Two new art exhibitions to come to the Fallbrook Library

‘Midnight Visions’ and mosaics on the patio – Nov. 14 to Jan. 6

FALLBROOK – What comes to mind if you awaken at midnight? What happens when your sense of reality may be altered? Do you think of other worldly things, people you know or don’t, shadows that don’t quite sharpen? The featured artists at the upcoming art show at the Fallbrook Library, from Nov. 14 to Jan. 6, use paint or sculpture in their “Midnight Visions.”...