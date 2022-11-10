Employ these 7 steps to sanitization at home, school, work

SAN DIEGO – Coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common respiratory virus, are all expected to peak at the same time in the fall. It has hospitals on high alert and germ experts ready to help combat the illnesses in local offices and schools.

Why will the flu be worse this year?

Over the past two years, people’s behaviors shifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More folks stayed home, wore masks, lessened travel and minimized human contact. These actions helped stifle the flu, which typically hospitalizes hundreds of thousands of people annually. As a result,...