Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: GERD is an irritating acid reaction

Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is that irritating acid that can build in the stomach and esophagus. Many people experience it from time to time, but chronic heartburn, chest pain, difficulty swallowing, feeling like there is a lump in the throat and even regurgitation can become a persistent hindrance to life. They can have a lingering cough and sleep disruptions. So what causes it to occur in those unlucky individuals?

When we swallow, there is muscle called the lower esophageal sphincter that surrounds the esophagus and relaxes so...