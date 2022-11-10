Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital offers the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 11:33pm

Janelle Skjervem, left, director of perioperative services, and Dr. Francis A. Essien, right, will conduct general and robotic surgery with the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System, which arrived on-site at Temecula Valley Hospital. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – The Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. The system allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The advanced robotic platform is designed to expand the surgeon's capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our community this advanced option in minimally invasive surgery," Darlene Wetton, C...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 07:50