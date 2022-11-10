Temecula Valley Hospital offers the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System
Last updated 11/10/2022 at 11:33pm
TEMECULA – The Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. The system allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The advanced robotic platform is designed to expand the surgeon's capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
"We are pleased to be able to offer our community this advanced option in minimally invasive surgery," Darlene Wetton, C...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)