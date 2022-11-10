Violence survivor finds hope and support at One Safe Place
Last updated 11/10/2022 at 11:15pm
Chuck Westerheide
County of San Diego Communications Office
Nani's smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney's Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego's North County.
Nani lived on the streets of Escondido for more than five years. She and her boyfriend were well-known to the deputies and police officers working near the Escondido Transit Center because they were of...
