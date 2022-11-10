Violence survivor finds hope and support at One Safe Place

Seen at One Safe Place in San Marcos are, from left, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Burk, Estefania Gomez, Nani, and Deputy Brian Abraham. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

Nani's smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney's Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego's North County.

Nani lived on the streets of Escondido for more than five years. She and her boyfriend were well-known to the deputies and police officers working near the Escondido Transit Center because they were of...