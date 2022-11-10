ASTREA helicopter looking for a 12-year-old boy

In the afternoon of Friday, 11/10/22, the ASTREA helicopter is announcing that the Sheriff's department is looking for a 12-year-old white male named Isaiah. He is 5'2" tall, 100 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen in the area of Tierra Roja Dr. in Fallbrook, off East Mission Rd. at 10:47 am today, Friday, 11/10. According to the Sheriff's department, it is believed to be a runaway situation. If he is seen, the Sheriff's Dept. is asking people to call the Sheriff's department at 760-451-3100 or 9-1-1.