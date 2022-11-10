Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

ASTREA helicopter looking for a 12-year-old boy

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2022 at 5:17pm



In the afternoon of Friday, 11/10/22, the ASTREA helicopter is announcing that the Sheriff's department is looking for a 12-year-old white male named Isaiah. He is 5'2" tall, 100 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen in the area of Tierra Roja Dr. in Fallbrook, off East Mission Rd. at 10:47 am today, Friday, 11/10. According to the Sheriff's department, it is believed to be a runaway situation. If he is seen, the Sheriff's Dept. is asking people to call the Sheriff's department at 760-451-3100 or 9-1-1.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 08:27