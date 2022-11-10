NCFPD gives Valor Awards to Avila, Benoit, Bradshaw, Kontekaas, Saldana

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 9:09pm

During the presentation of Valor Awards, from left, Fire Chief Keith McReynolds recognizes Engineer Bruce Moore, Captain Michael Benoit, Paramedic Gabe Saldana and Firefighter Paramedic Josh Kortekaas.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 25 meeting of the North County Fire Protection District included the presentation of Valor Awards to five North County Fire Protection District personnel.

Emergency medical technician Freddy Avila, captain Mike Benoit, captain Joey Bradshaw, firefighter/paramedic Josh Kontekaas, and paramedic Gabe Saldana were presented with the Valor Awards.

"We save our valor awards for heroic actions," said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.

On Feb. 20, Bradshaw and his family were camping in Palm Springs. Bradshaw was swimming in a campground pool when he heard...