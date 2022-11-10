Supervisor talks with Silvergate Fallbrook seniors on key concerns

Posing for a photo after the open-forum at Silvergate Fallbrook are, from left, David Petree, CEO of Silvergate's local parent company, AmeriCare Health & Retirement, Inc., Silvergate Fallbrook Executive Director Patricia Martinez, Supervisor Jim Desmond and Greg Petree, president of AmeriCare Health & Retirement, Inc. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate Fallbrook turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond Thursday, Oct. 20, to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The open-forum discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.

"We know seniors can have a hard time getting out, which is why we believe it's important to bring intriguing programs like this directly to them right where they live," said Patricia Martinez, executive director for Silvergate Fallbrook. "Having access to relevant speakers is a true benefit to living here, and it's exactly these types of events that make Silvergate one-of-a-kind among senior living communities. There are so many more unique experiences like this coming to the community in the coming weeks."

Desmond, who is a U.S. Navy veteran and North San Diego County resident, currently serves as a board member for the San Diego County Water Authority, the Local Agency Formation Commission, the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station Removal Board and the North County Transit District. While not a career politician, Desmond spent more than a decade as Mayor of San Marcos while simultaneously working as a pilot for Delta Airlines before retiring in 2020.

During his speech, the Supervisor gave residents a robust overview of what he – as one of five district Supervisors – has responsibility for on a day-to-day basis. He described the primary uses of the $7 billion budget they oversee and explained how funds were recently directed to Fallbrook, specifically for keeping the businesses on Main Avenue in downtown healthy and thriving.

He further discussed improvements he's seeking in county health services, roads and traffic, homeless services, tax collection and many other areas affecting seniors. His talk also addressed issues such as mental health and what's being done to assist those in need, safety upgrades through highly trafficked areas, and, how law enforcement's numbers can be bolstered to keep the citizens of San Diego safe.

"I was pleased to attend this event today to learn more about the Supervisor's plans," said Tom Kressin, a resident of Silvergate who moved to the community more than two years ago. "I can't say enough about the events and programs here at Silvergate. There are so many activities to choose from all the time. The hardest part is deciding what to do next with my day."

"We appreciate the Supervisor taking the time to come out and share his views with our residents directly during what we know is a busy political season," said David Petree, chief executive officer of AmeriCare Health & Retirement, the parent company to the Silvergate retirement communities in San Diego County.

Darlyn Klinkert, who has resided at Silvergate for nearly three years, said, "I'm glad Silvergate brought the Supervisor here to the community to speak to us so that we could ask him questions personally. I've always enjoyed following politics and current events, and it's nice to have the event right here rather than having to go someplace else to hear him speak."

Bringing local politicians like Desmond into Silvergate to engage with residents is part of the senior living community's ongoing program of onsite activities and events. The year-round roster of events at Silvergate offers a wide range of educational opportunities peppered with regular appearances from local politicians, well-known authors, historians, astronomers, educators, health professionals and subject matter experts. These programs are one of the many ways Silvergate is making every day matter for its residents.

Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Dr.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.