Unofficial local election results as of 5pm Friday 11/11/22

Voters standing outside in the cold and rain waiting to vote at the community center on Nov. 8, 2022.

On election night, we all want to know the results right away, but counting ballots takes time. Here are some reasons why:

Over 1.9 million registered voters. Every active registered voter received a ballot in the mail. Mail ballots can be counted if postmarked on or before Election Day and received up to 7 days after. Those not registered can conditionally register and vote provisionally up until Election Day.

The first set of unofficial election night results came in shortly after 8 p.m. This included mail ballots received before Election Day and vote center ballots from early voting between Oct. 29 – Nov. 7.

After the first unofficial report, election night updates included vote center ballots cast on Election Day only. There will be no more updates to mail ballots on election night.

The Election Day ballots come in after the vote centers close at 8 p.m. Upon arrival to the Registrar's office, the vote center ballots are scanned, and results will be periodically updated until all of the vote center ballots have been counted.

The final unofficial election night results only cover the ballots that could be counted immediately. The counting of ballots does not end on election night. The Registrar's office mailed over 1.9 million ballots for this election and a portion of those were dropped off at vote centers, official ballot drop box locations, or picked up by the U.S. Postal Service on Election Day. Mail ballots sent right before or on Nov. 8 have seven days to arrive if postmarked by Election Day.

Then there are provisional ballots. People who missed the Oct. 24 registration deadline may conditionally register and vote provisionally in person up to and on Election Day.

Once their voter registration is processed and the Registrar's Office confirms the voter did not vote elsewhere in the state, the voter registration becomes active, and the provisional ballot is counted.

After election night, the next release of unofficial results is scheduled to be posted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Additional updates will occur at the discretion of the Registrar of Voters. The Registrar's office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

However, the results must be certified by Dec. 8, and the Registrar expects to use the full certification period to make sure the results are accurate. All updates will be posted on sdvote.com with the final certified results posted on Dec. 8.

ELECTION RESULTS AS OF Nov. 10, 2022, 5 pm

Governor

Gavin Newsom (DEM) 3,406,036 57.7%

Brian Dahle (REP) 2,497,457 42.3%

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis (DEM) 3,044,125 58.1%

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (REP) 2,193,171 41.9%

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber (DEM) 3,389,317 58.2%

Rob Bernosky (REP) 2,437,613 41.8%

Controller

Malia M. Cohen (DEM) 3,120,757 53.7%

Lanhee J. Chen (REP) 2,690,333 46.3%

Treasurer

Fiona Ma (DEM) 3,001,052 57.5%

Jack M. Guerrero (REP) 2,221,466 42.5%

Attorney General

Rob Bonta (DEM) 3,015,181 57.6%

Nathan Hochman (REP) 2,221,991 42.4%

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara (DEM) 3,019,859 58.3%

Robert Howell (REP) 2,163,343 41.7%

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lance Ray Christensen 1,619,832 37.0%

Tony K. Thurmond 2,761,842 63.0%

U.S. Senate (Full Term)

Alex Padilla (DEM) 3,134,522 59.4%

Mark P. Meuser (REP) 2,146,089 40.6%

Proposition Title Yes No

Yes 1 Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom 3,403,197 65.3% 1,807,440 34.7%

No 26 Sports Wagering on Tribal Lands 1,541,409 29.7% 3,653,365 70.3%

No 27 Online Sports Wagering Outside of Tribal Lands 861,494 16.4% 4,378,722 83.6%

Yes 28 Public School Arts and Music Education Funding 3,217,413 61.6% 2,005,423 38.4%

No 29 Regulates Kidney Dialysis Clinics 1,557,106 30.0% 3,638,045 70.0%

No 30 Tax to Fund ZEV/Wildfire Programs 2,152,832 41.1% 3,083,947 58.9%

Yes 31 Prohibition on Sale of Certain Tobacco Products 3,260,817 62.5% 1,952,981 37.5%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA - B (VOTE FOR 1)

MICHAEL GADDIS 639 72.37%

RICHARD H. BRUCK 244 27.63%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA - D (VOTE FOR 1)

ROGER MERCHAT 605 55.66%

BETH KLOPFENSTEIN 379 32.73%

MARK JONES 125 11.62%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1 (VOTE FOR 1)

COURTNEY HILBORN 746 52.24%

JIM DOOLEY 682 47.76%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 3 (VOTE FOR 1)

PAUL J. CHRISTENSEN 1,908 58.46%

KAREN CG WEISBERGER 1,034 31.68%

JENNIFER SEXTON 322 9.87%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1 (VOTE FOR 1)

CARON S. LIEBER 328 51.41%

DIANE SEBALJ 310 48.59%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4, VOTE FOR 1

STACEY MCRAE 1,445 48.18%

SUSAN JACKSON LIEBES 1,243 41.45%

KRYSTAL LEE 311 10.37%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 5 (VOTE FOR 1)

MARY MC BRIDE 1,469 53.59%

JOANN LOPEZ 1,272 46.41%

MEMBER, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT NO. 5 (VOTE FOR 1)

JIM DESMOND 64,279 61.21%

TIFFANY BOYD-HODGES 39,582 38.79%

ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK (VOTE FOR 1)

JORDAN MARKS 252561 51.74%

BARBARA BRY 231800 48.26%

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (VOTE FOR 1)

SUMMER STEPHANSUMMER STEPHAN 380,504 100.00%

SHERIFF (VOTE FOR 1)

KELLY ANNE MARTINEZ 282,166 57.67%

JOHN HEMMERLING 212,286 42.33%

TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR (VOTE FOR 1)

DAN MCALLISTER 374,773 76.58%

GREG HODOSEVICH 116,152 23.42%

PALOMAR COMM COLLEGE DIST GOV BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4 (SHORT TERM) (VOTE FOR 1)

MICHELLE RAINS 16,751 56.81%

KARTIK RAJU 12,733 43.19%

PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 5 (VOTE FOR 1)

JACQUELINE KAISER 13,625 51.73%

NORMA MIYAMOTO 12,716 48.27%

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP (VOTE FOR 7)

EILEEN DELANEY 5,998 10.94%

STEVE BROWN 4,908 8.95%

J.J. NEESE 4,598 8.39%

JENIENE L. DOMERCQ 4,572 8.34%

SCOTT SPENCER 4,140 7.55%

KELLY E. HANSEN 4,039 7.37%

DEBBIE WILLIAMS 3,931 7.17%

PETER W. WILSON 3,227 7.02%

KARI ANN HOYER 3,336 6.08%

MICHELE MCCAFFERY 3,895 7.10%

KARI ANN HOYER 2,767 6.02%

TAUNA A. RODARTE 3,260 5.95%

MARK MERVICH 3,208 5.85%

VICTORIA STOVER 2,407 4.39%

LISA LYNN GEFFENEY 1,850 3.37%

KRYSTAL LEE 797 1.45%

FALLBROOK REG. HEALTH DIST MEMBER, BOARD OF DIR ZONE NO. 1 (VOTE FOR 1)

JENNIFER JEFFRIES 1,090 54.94%

SYDNEY LAY 894 45.06%

FALLBROOK REG. HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIR ZONE NO. 3 (VOTE FOR 1)

WILLIAM R. LEACH 1,207 54.99%

MARGIE MOSAVI 988 45.01%

FALLBROOK REG. HEALTH DIST MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 5 (VOTE FOR 1)

TERRY BROWN 2,022 61.57%

HOWARD SALMON 1,262 38.43%

RAINBOW COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP (VOTE FOR 5)

MICHELE D. SHEEHAN 210 17.35%

FREDERICK L. RASP 196 16.37%

DOUGLAS W. GASTELUM 196 16.37%

LYNNE T. MALINOWSKI 192 16.10%

MARTIN A. KURLAND 187 15.57%

GUY M. MATUROGUY M. MATURO 139 10.50%

ERIN MATUROERIN MATURO 106 7.74%

RAINBOW MUN WATER DIST MEMBER, BOARD OF DIR DIV NO. 3 (VOTE FOR 1)

MIGUEL "MIG" GASCA 861 61.01%

GREG IRVINE 529 38.99%

RAINBOW MUN WATER DIST MEMBER, BOARD OF DIR DIV NO. 4 (VOTE FOR 1)

PATRICIA A. TOWNSEND-SMITH 482 52.63%

BILL STEWART 440 47.37%

VALLECITOS WATER DIST MEMBER, BOARD OF DIR DIV NO. 2 (VOTE FOR 1)

JIM HERNANDEZ 1,170 54.39%

PAUL MENDOZA 981 45.61%

VALLECITOS WATER DIST MEM, BOARD OF DIR DIV NO. 3 (VOTE FOR 1)

CRAIG ELITHARP 2,225 81.68%

NESTOR DAVID MENDEZ 499 18.32%