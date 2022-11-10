Worker of the Week cleans up after ghost

Working at The Coal Bunker Restaurant is Josh's first job out of high school. He's been working there at the corner of East Elder and Main for seven months. Not only is he a server for the restaurant, he also cleans up the restrooms after spirits have been unrolling the toilet paper onto the floor. The Coal Bunker has a history of a visiting female ghost which customers have claimed to see while they were dining there. Village News/David Landry photo