Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Worker of the Week cleans up after ghost

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2022 at 12:25am

Working at The Coal Bunker Restaurant is Josh's first job out of high school. He's been working there at the corner of East Elder and Main for seven months. Not only is he a server for the restaurant, he also cleans up the restrooms after spirits have been unrolling the toilet paper onto the floor. The Coal Bunker has a history of a visiting female ghost which customers have claimed to see while they were dining there. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021