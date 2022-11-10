Zoning Administrator approves permit modification for Pankey Farm wireless system

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County’s zoning administrator approved a modification to the minor use permit for a wireless communications facility at Pankey Farm.

The Thursday, Oct. 20, decision by Zoning Administrator Connor McGee allows Crown Castle to revise, operate and maintain an existing wireless facility in the 4800 block of Highway 76. The permit is for a period of 10 years and expires Oct. 20, 2032, although it could subsequently be extended by a modification.

The 62.47-acre property has Specific Plan Area (S88), Freeway Commercial (C44) and General Agriculture (...