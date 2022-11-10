Pop Warner kids win in competitions
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 7:35pm
FALLBROOK – As Fallbrook Pop Warner season is coming to an end, the boys and girls represented their town in two different big competitions. All the cheer squads competed in the region's Cheer Competition on Oct. 9. Fallbrook hosted the annual Flag Fest which included 29 flag football teams on Oct. 21. The Fallbrook kids won second place.
Submitted by Fallbrook Pop...
